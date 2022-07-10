The propaganda is too much – Economist on Russia-Ukraine war, COVID excuse

Dr Theo Acheampong

Ghana faces economic challenges

Ghana goes to IMF



Dr. Acheampong blames Ghana’s woes on excessive borrowing



Dr Theo Acheampong has stated that the genesis of Ghana’s current economic challenges predates the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



According to the economist, there has been too much propaganda in attempts to justify the root causes of the current economic crisis which has seriously affected the prices of goods and services.



In a Facebook post, Dr Acheampong pointed to available data to back his claim while emphasizing the need for an honest conversation about the causes of the current crisis and its possible solutions.

“Anyone who cares to look deeply at the data will come to the conclusion that the challenges with the Ghanaian economy cannot be solely attributed to the Russian-Ukraine war or COVID. The propaganda is too much. We face a looming debt and balance or payments crisis and need an honest conversation as a country on how to get out of this mess, with or without the IMF,” he wrote.



Speaking on the Saturday, July 9, edition of Joynews File, Dr Acheampong described Ghana as a debt junkie caused by excessive borrowing.



According to him, Ghana’s current economic crisis is heavily rooted in the government’s incessant quest to borrow, coupled with reckless spending and a lack of effective revenue generation.



"We have become debt junkies,” he bemoaned on Joynews Newsfile.



After years of berating the John Mahama government for seeking a bailout from IMF and vowing never to do same, President Akufo-Addo and his government despite touting confidence in home-grown solutions and their unapparelled ability to manage the economy made a U-turn on July 1, 2022.

The president authorized Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with IMF to support the country’s economy. Although the government acknowledged the worsening economic condition, it has insisted that, unlike John Mahama who mismanaged the economy, there is a global crisis – a reason for backtracking.



“The domestic programme which would have enabled us to deal with it has had its own challenges. The president has asked that we open the IMF window and start engagement with the fund. Let’s give ourselves the opportunity to go through it,” Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah argued on the Citi Breakfast Show.



