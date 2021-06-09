The real reason Okudzeto Ablakwa resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament

Months after his controversial resignation from the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has shared snippets of why he took that drastic decision.

Making sure not to divulge all the reasons, the Member of Parliament explained that it was not a momentary decision but one that was taken calculatedly.



Speaking with Ismail Akwei, the host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, the lawmaker explained that he had a strong conviction to exit the Committee long before he actually did.



He added that he has decided to not speak about the deepest motivations behind his decision because if his "gentleman agreement" with his leaders in Parliament, as well as his word of bond to the Speaker.



“I gave an assurance to the Rt. Hon. Speaker and to my party leadership that I will not delve into the details at this point and so I want to respect that gentleman agreement. I believe that at the right time; sometime later when I write my memoirs, I believe that I will shed light on that period but I can tell you that my resignation was long in coming. There was a first attempt even before the first round of votes where we had Hawa Koomson and others sent to the floor but I was prevailed upon at the time, by elders of the Party, to stay in there and soldier on but it got to a point where I just couldn’t take it any more,” he explained.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made his appearance on GhanaWeb's newest current talk program, The Lowdown, and addressed issues surrounding accountability, leadership and activism in the country.



