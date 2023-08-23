The region which will decide who leads NPP in 2024 – NPP Chairperson suggests

NPP goes to the polls on Saturday August 26 for a Special Delegates Congress

A chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Cape Coast South has suggested which region will be the decider of NPP’S flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Caroline Ewusi while urging for unity in the party noted that as the trend over the years has suggested, the Central Region has a high probability of determining the odds as far as the flagbearership race is concerned.



“There should be unity after the elections to elect our flagbearer. Whoever the party chooses, the rest must follow and support him because I know that Central will be a decider just like the general election. We shall decide in the interest of the party,” Madam Ewusi explained in an interview with Onua FM..



She added: “To the delegates, no matter the candidature, let us focus on the achievement of the NPP work to be able to break the 8.”



She further predicted that the NPP will wrestle power from the NDC which is currently occupying the Central Regional seat in parliament.



“We have been an orphan constituency ever since Cape Coast was divided into two [North and South], and we are bent on wrestling the seat from the non-performing National Democratic Congress (NDC)”.

“Come what may, we shall take the seat in 2024 because voting is about development. We don’t use voting for family planning, so we will vote for who will bring development. We will vote for who will give us a future.”



“Even since Ricketts-Hagan came, Cape Coast South has been stagnant. All the youths that were with Rickets are now Verandah Boys. He has not been able to help them. That is why we say our vote will not be for family planning,” she added.



The NPP's Special Delegates Congress which comes off on Saturday, August 26, 2023, has been decentralized and will take place in some 16 regional voting centers across the country.



These centers were announced during a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 22, 2022.



So far, the ten aspirants include the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the former Minister Trade and Industries, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; former Minister for Energy, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko and the former NPP general secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; Kofi Konadu Apraku; the former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; and the former Attorney-General and Minister for Railways Joe Ghartey.

