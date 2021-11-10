The report from Soul partners international: Tamale is ready for Jesus

Nathaniel Owusu, Evangelist

Source: Lawson Wurapa, Contributor

Soul Partners is a non-profit Christian organization that was started by brother Nathaniel Owusu(Evangelist), his wife Gifty Nana Akua Owusu and Dr. Harriet Kusiin the year 2018 in October.

The organization was birthed after brother Nathaniel Owusu had a life-changing out-of-body experience with God during a troubling time in his life. The experience was a troubling one in which he saw many people including himself missing heaven. But he came back with another chance to bring the lost souls back on track with their Christian life.



The organization began with him, his wife Mrs Gifty Nana Akua Owusu and Dr Hariet Kusi self sponsoring the crusades. Godfred Awuah and Elder Henry, Ps. Lawson Wurapa all later joined to form the team that they have now.



The purpose of Soul Partners is to join forces with the local church in whichever community they come to, to win more souls for Christiandom and also help take care of some of the health needs of the community members.

The crusades are organized twice yearly, during which time, medical screenings are done with food and clothes are given out.



So far there have been crusades In Agogo, Somanya, Winniba and Asin Fosu, with one currently being organized in Tamale in the northern region.



The Tamale crusade is being done in conjunction with the Church of Pentecost, and it is expected to take place from the 2nd to 4th December 2021.