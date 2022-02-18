The sad end of a poor widow with 4 children

She was grateful for the support from the foundation

A 51-year-old widow, Faustina Morrison who has been finding it difficult to secure a good future for her children and grandchildren due to economic hardship has received support from Crime Check Foundation (CCF) to enable the children to enroll in school.

Madam Morrison said life hit her hard after the death of her husband when she was in Takoradi in the Western Region.



Narrating her ordeal, she said she struggled to cater to her children and grandchildren who have been left in her custody without any support. This she said pushed her to relocate to Accra.



Living in an uncompleted building in the city because she could not afford a befitting room, she said life had not been all rosy for her.



The widow said she started selling food but she still could not meet her needs and that of the children until she met a man who promised to support her.



Madam Morrison said she initially considered him a savior but least did she know it was another era of struggles.



“The man built a house at Dansoman where I was living but he maltreated me. When I got pregnant for him, he abandoned me at the hospital. Anytime I tried to leave him, he would come back and plead with me to forgive him pretending he has changed. But he continued to ill-treat me,” she said.

She said she got fed up and left him when she decided to fight through the struggles all by herself. None of the four children, she said are enrolled in school because she cannot afford the fees.



To worsen her situation, she said she is been evicted from the uncompleted building she lives in as the owner says it has been sold. “I am currently looking for another uncompleted building to live in because I cannot afford to rent,” she said.



The poor widow appealed to the general public for support to enable her to fend for the children.



Crime Check Foundation (CCF) gave the children stationery and enrolled them in school. The Foundation also gave Madam Morrison One Thousand One Hundred Ghana cedis to enable her to revive her business.



The support was made possible with the contribution of CCF’s UK-based donor, Adelaide.



The woman broke down in tears of joy while she thanked the Foundation and the donor for coming to her aid. “May God grant you long life and make you prosper in all your endeavors,” she said.