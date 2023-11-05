The 'showdown' is now directed towards the NDC – Kennedy Agyapong pledges support to Bawumia

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, a contender in the recently concluded New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, has pledged his support to the party's leader and flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, after his defeat in the presidential primaries.

He urged his supporters to unite and strengthen the party's position as they prepare to face the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 elections, reiterating his commitment to ensuring that the NPP retains power in the next election.



"I believe the party has been fair and transparent, and that is the only thing I have always been preaching, and I must admit, this election is fair, and my grassroots have spoken; therefore, I accept the results in good faith.



“I pledge my support, and we are going to work tirelessly to break the eight. I want to congratulate the vice president."



He added, "So, party members, we are here; we should put everything behind us and let us unite this party. With unity, I believe we can break the eight, and that is all I have been preaching for.



“I want to assure you that in 2024, the showdown will be translated into NDC. We have to come together and give the NDC a showdown.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



Dr. Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.





AM/BB

