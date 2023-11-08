The 'sins' of Akufo-Addo will 'kill' you if you become his extension - Dr. Bawumia warned

Atik Mohammed has urged Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to stick to his own vision for Ghana in his journey into the 2024 elections.

The former PNC General Secretary was exulted by Bawumia's assurance to Ghanaians that he has his own vision and priorities.



"Given the opportunity by you, the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from God Almighty," Dr. Bawumia said following his victory in the New Patriotic Party's presidential election on Saturday.



He outlined his vision saying "my vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficient, data-driven and systems based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to solve our problems and also usher in a golden age of benefits from our natural resources".



The Vice President also vowed to make the life of the Ghanaian youth better.



"I want to lead a nation that improves and unleashes the talents of our youth and offers good jobs with good pay and sustainable growth with macroeconomic discipline," he pledged.



Atik Mohammed, making his submissions on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", was happy that the Vice President has chosen his own path and not counting on becoming an extension of President Nana Addo.

"Some of the sins, I mean, the punishment (of Nana Addo) was visited on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and going into 2024 election, if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia doesn't single himself out that, look, I am coming with a new vision; judge me based on this new vision but if it becomes I am going to be an extension of Nana, he is going to suffer and suffer terribly. Nana has disappointed on several levels," he said.



He noted it would be the worst mistake for Bawumia to commit should he campaign on Nana Addo's track record, so commended him for stating emphatically that he has his own vision.



"If he doesn't do that, they are going to judge him not based on his own performance or what he brings to the table but on the sins of Nana and those sins will kill him," Atik stressed.



Watch video below:



