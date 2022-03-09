The solution to SALL is annulment of Buem parliamentary election for a new one – Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister of Jusstice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has stated that the surest way for the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) to have a representation in Ghana’s 8th Parliament, is for a fresh election to be conducted in the Buem Constituency.



Residents of SALL, despite voting in the 2020 presidential election were prevented by the Electoral Commission from voting to elect a member of parliament.



This was because the EC was expecting to create a Guan District under which the people would be designated to vote.

However answering an urgent question in Parliament on the status of the Constitutional Instrument for the creation of a constituency for SALL residents, the Attorney General said the only way out of the situation is the revocation of the L.I which was seeking to create the new constituency.



According to Godfred Dame, the remedy to the SALL situation also requires a complete annulment of the Buem Parliamentary elections for a new one to be conducted to include the residents of SALL.



“The solution is not just the annulment or revocation of the L.I but it must be coupled with the annulment of the Buem Parliamentary elections,” he said.



Buem Constituency currently has a parliamentary representation in the person of National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Kofi Adams.



But speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, the Attorney General faulted the 7th Parliament of Ghana for failing to ensure the creation of the Guan Constituency during its time.

Mr Dame explained that the Attorney General at the time “advised the Electoral Commission (EC) that having regard to the limited timeframe for the passage of the proposed C.I to amend C.I. 128, it was not advisable for it to be laid before Parliament.”



He added that “if the House had annulled the L.I 2416 that created the Guan district, we wouldn’t have found ourselves in this situation.”



He further indicated that if the current parliament goes ahead to pass a C.I to create the Guan Constituency, residents of SALL will only have representation in the House after the 2024 elections since a newly created constituency takes effect upon the dissolution of Parliament.