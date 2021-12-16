The song fueling vaccine hesitancy among Voltarians

The song is titled 'Abi' and it is sang in Ewe

230,000 people have received vaccines in the Volta Region

Superstitions fuel vaccine hesitancy in parts of Ghana



Vaccination cannot change your political preference, Akufo-Addo declares



It has emerged that a song composed in Ewe is contributing to hesitancy for vaccination in the Volta region.



The song, titled 'Abi', which is translated from Ewe as 'injection' and sang by JJ Gonami, Mawuli Younggod and Keeny Ice, posted on March 5, 2021, with over 33.2 thousand views on YouTube, seems to have been one of the driving forces in getting people to resist getting vaccinated.



"When I fall sick, it's herbs that I use… I just hire lemons. Any sickness that comes, all I hire are weeds. Even when I am coughing, I only use ginger.



"[Chorus] I won't take that injection (vaccination); I won't take the injection 2x," the first verse and chorus of the song say, as interpreted from Ewe.

Earlier, the Deputy Director in charge of Public Health of the Volta Regional Ghana Health Service, Dr Senanu Djokoto, had also stated that his outfit had been battling misinformation on the vaccination for the novel Coronavirus in the region, adding that one problem has been the above song that has gained popularity among people of the region.



"It wasn't meant to be against the vaccine, but it can be interpreted easily to be an anti-vaccination song," he said.



The Ghana Health Service has already set January 2022 to begin the rollout of the mandatory vaccination policy to curb the growing incidence of vaccine hesitancy in certain parts of the country.



In the Eastern and Volta regions, there have been reports of people vowing not to take the vaccines for several reasons.



In some of the places, the residents have expressed fears their population sizes would decrease if they get vaccinated; they could vote for the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; that it is the mark of the devil or the 666; it could cause them infertility; that it causes them to fall very sick; among others.



In his address to the nation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the president, however, dispelled some of these fears, stating that it is outrageous to think that should anyone take the vaccines, they would have an urge to vote for him or his party, the New Patriotic Party, in an election.

"Contrary to the mischief being peddled by some, getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections if you do not want to. This is an outrageous claim.



"Vaccination cannot change your political preferences. That is not its purpose," the president stated.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service says they are in talks with the musician's management to ensure such songs do not affect the public's understanding of the vaccine.



Although the region is still contending with low turnouts at vaccination centres, a total of 230,000 people have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine in the region.