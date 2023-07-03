The soul of the country needs change – Magoo

NDC Communication Team Member, Margaret Ansei (Magoo)

A communication member for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Margeret Ansei, also known as Magoo, has emphasized the urgent need for change in the government in the country.

She said that the soul of the country needs change from the current government.



Magoo was speaking on Accra-based TV XYZ, which was sighted by GhanaWeb.



Her remarks come on the heels of the NDC's victory in the Assin North by-election and as the party gears up for the 2024 general election.



According to her, the win for the party in the by-election is a sign that the country needs an urgent change of government.



“This is a sign that we are telling all Ghanaians that the soul of the country is willing for change,” she said.

She highlighted that this sentiment resonates with the former president's call to the people of Assin North before the by-election to lead the cause of change on behalf of Ghana.



“And that was how the how the former president told the people to Assin North to speak on behalf of Ghana,” she added.



Magoo further assured the public that the NDC will do all it can to protect the votes in the 2024 general election to ensure a win for the NDC.



“We are assuring Ghanaians that in 2024, we will protect their votes, they should just go and vote for the NDC for change because that is the only hope we have.



“We are assuring them that whichever evil path the NPP take this country, we will stop them as a political party. We will protect their vote, we will make sure their votes will be counted and we will make sure that the NDC will be declared the next government in this country,” she added.

NW/OGB



