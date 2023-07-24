The 'stolen' monies from Cecilia Dapaah are just the breadcrumbs on her table – NDC Communicator

NDC Communication Team Member, Margaret Ansei (Magoo)

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Margaret Ansei, popularly known as Magoo, has raised eyebrows with startling allegations against the embattled former minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

Magoo claims that the recently exposed ‘stolen’ monies from Cecilia Dapaah are merely a fraction of the actual wealth amassed by the former minister.



Making an appearance on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Magoo suggested that the monies reported to be missing from the home of the former minister were just the ‘breadcrumbs spread on the dining table’.



According to her, the safe of the former minister might be so full that she kept the rest in her room unattended to.



“Under normal circumstances, those big businessmen and women with huge sums of money have safes in their homes. So, how much is in the safe because these are the breadcrumbs spread on the dining table, those were the surpluses. The safe is so packed that they cannot add more. So, these ones are the ones that are scattered.

“We are here because Madam Cecilia Dapaah is the complainant of 5 accused persons that the prosecutor at the Ghana Police Service headquarters, wrote for her to court. And we want the right authority to question her on where the money is coming from,” she said.



Magoo further questioned the source of Cecilia Dapaah’s wealth, raising concerns over the vast sums of money that are reported to be missing, particularly without her notice.



She added that even on a monthly salary of GH¢25,000, for seven years, the former minister cannot have the sum of money that is reported to be missing in her custody.



“A minister of state how much do you earn at the end of the month? Let’s say you earn GH¢25,000 in seven years you are around GH¢2.1million, that is even if you have not spent any of your salaries.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has released a statement revealing that it had placed the minister under arrest.



NW/DA



