The story of Frank Tagbor, one of Keta’s oldest photographers

Frank Kodzovi Agbeli Tagbor is a 92-year-old self-taught photographer

He is 92 years old and still very strong. Frank Kodzovi Agbeli Tagbor, who originates from the Volta Region begun photography in 1954 only as a hobby at the time.

While in basic school, Frank took interest in photography and decided to pursue it as a profession right after in 1952.



According to Graphiconline.com, Frank started self-taught professional photography from the Tagbor family home in Ashigame, Dzelukope after a couple of years.



With a table covered with cloth which served, he started his studio where he developed and printed some of his first photos.



This would later become his branded studio – Agfa Photos.



Frank used his creativity to create beautiful memories from the 1950s through to the 2000s, covering social, political, educational, cultural, religious, individual and family stories.

His works included photographs of sporting activities, speech and prize-giving days of basic and secondary schools in Southern Volta, churches, the Hogbetsotso festival among other interesting events that told the story of Southern Volta.



With his skillset and creativity, Frank Tagbor trained a number of young photographers at the time and produced some of the photographers including Stella Tamakloe who was one of the women who took up photography in the 1960s.



Graphiconline indicates that he also trained others like Moses Adzaho, now known as Uncle Smiles, Chris Tagbor his son who runs Chriss Photos and many others.



As part of efforts to celebrate his astute achievements, a three-day exhibition described as the first ever on the southern shores of Ghana was held from April 16 and will end on Easter Monday, April 18.



The exhibition in Keta opens from 9am and closes at 5pm daily.

Aside showing his pictures which depict memories, people can also get to see his equipment used from the beginning of his career.



Below are some of the photos from the exhibition as shared by Facebook user – Selorm Ameza:





















Click 'Photos' above the article to view other photos from the exhibition.