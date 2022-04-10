The story of Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday is celebrated by Christians across the world

Palm Sunday is a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. The feast commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

"Palm Sunday" comes forth as the crowds of Jerusalem layed down palm leaves joyfully celebrating and revering the arrival of their King. The people who spread their clothes and leaves before Jesus did so as paying reverence to a King. It is spiritually interpreted as our need to lay down our lives for Christ.



According to Luke 19:31, On Jesus journey to Jerusalem, He sent two disciples ahead to the village of Bethphage, about a mile away from the city at the foot of the Mount of Olives.



He told them to look for a donkey tied by a house, with its unbroken colt next to it. Jesus instructed the disciples to tell the owners of the animal, "The Lord has need of it."



The disciples brought the donkey and its colt to Jesus, placed their cloaks on the colt. Jesus sat on the young donkey and slowly, humbly, made his triumphal entry into Jerusalem.



People threw their cloaks on the ground and put palm branches on the road before him. Others waved palm branches in the air to welcome him into Jerusalem.

The bible in "Matthew 21:9 says multitudes surrounded Jesus, crying and shouting “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest.”



Although the multitude did not fully understand Jesus’s mission, they worshipped and honoured him.



"Do you hear what these children are saying?" they asked him. "Yes," replied Jesus, "have you never read, " 'From the lips of children and infants you, Lord, have called forth your praise'? Matthew 21:16



And some of the Pharisees from the multitude, who were jealous of Jesus and afraid of the Romans, said: "'Teacher, rebuke your disciples.' He answered, 'I tell you, if these were silent, the very stones would cry out. says Luke 19:39-40.