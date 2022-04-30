The story of how Ghana's first president married a woman he had never met

Fathia Nkrumah was the wife of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

The institution of marriage has its own varied definition and interpretations for every couple that makes the decision to enter into it.

For some, the decision could be hinged on a number of reasons such as; money, love, loneliness, association and whatever that makes one feel better.



But for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who was Ghana’s first prime minister and president, the institution of marriage was more of a deed to the Presidency and the Republic of Ghana and rather less of himself in it.



While this reason could be subjected to criticism, Dr. Nkrumah’s stance on marriage seemed valid to him as he never believed in the institution.



Even more interesting was the fact that he had never sighted the woman he married until the day of his wedding when he became one with Fathia Nkrumah, Ghana’s first lady post-independence.



The mystery surrounding their marriage is captured in a Face2FaceAfrica.com report which indicates that prior to Nkrumah marrying Fathia, he had impregnated a woman named Isis Nashid, an Egyptian working for the colonial government in the Gold Coast.

The saga of this was revealed in 2015 by Souad El Rouby Sinare, a businessman and close friend to Dr Kwame Nkrumah who said Isis Nashid had to leave Nkrumah and the Gold Coast to her native Egypt after getting pregnant with his child.



Upon arrival, Isis Nashid was said to have quickly got married to avoid the shame of having a child out of wedlock.



Shortly after this occurred, Souad Sinare convinced Kwame Nkrumah to look for a wife, preferably the woman [Isis Nashid] who had his child and fled to Egypt.



But instead of Nashid, Fathia Halim Rizk [Helena Ritz Fathia Nkrumah] was found available and ready to marry Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, a man she had never met.



Souad Sinare recounted: “When we informed Dr. Nkrumah of our find of a bride [to-be], he was very happy that he also informed the President of Egypt, Gamel Abdul Nasser, who was happy that his friend…had decided to marry from his country Egypt.”

While Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Fathia had never set eyes on each other, it was said that Fathia Halim Rizk seemed rather more excited about the development despite reports her family was not in agreement of the idea of marrying a foreigner.



But the claim could be dispelled after Fathia’s brother had already married an English woman in the 1950s and had gone away from his native Egypt with her.



Her excitement of marrying of man who she had never met continued after she tried to convince her mother that Nkrumah was more like President Gamel Nasser who was a freedom fighter and lived to serve his own people – that plea however fell on deaf ears for Fathia’s mother.



Shortly after, Fathia’s adoration for a man she knew very little about except for his reputation, got her to leave for Ghana in 1957.



Despite disapproval from her family, the two married that same year [1957] with just one family member present at the ceremony [Her uncle].

Nkrumah's first son, Gamel would later recount his mother was, “The new bride, who had cut herself off from her family and country by marrying Nkrumah, was isolated in more ways than one.”



Fathia then became Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s wife who at first spoke very little English and neither Arabic or French. Time in her new role as the wife of one of Africa's visionary leaders would force her to learn the ropes quickly.



Fathia, by the end of her first year in Ghana, began to deliver speeches in English and quickly aligned herself to the things that served the Republic of Ghana and her husband.



Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Fathia Nkrumah were blessed with three children; Gamal, Samia and Sekou.









