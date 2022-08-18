The story of the heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin who became chief at age 14

The late Mion-Lana, Naa Abdulai III

Dagbon is currently in a state of mourning following the death of the Mion-Lana, Naa Abdulai III.

Prior to his death, he was the heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin.



Mahamadu Abdulai as he was privately known as, became a chief at the age at early age of 14 after the death of his father.



He was born in 1974 and became Boling-Lana at the age of 14, a day after his father was laid to rest.



However, he was made to stay indoors without seeing daylight for over 30 years until his late father’s final funeral rite was performed in December 2018.

He was then enskinned as the paramount chief of the Mion Traditional Council on the 3rd of March 2019.



Based on the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship, he was the next in line to take over from Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II until he died on Wednesday at the hospital after a short illness.



Naa Abdulai III left behind four wives and twelve children.



