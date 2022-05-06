The strange spiritual encounter of Dr. David Heward-Mills when he was a teenager

Dr. David Heward-Mills will be buried on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Houston, Texas

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills loses son

Fellow preachers commiserate with Heward-Mills family



Tributes pour in for late David Heward-Mills



One of the many ‘fathers’ of the late son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has described a story of how David Heward-Mills went into a strange encounter one time during a camp meeting.



In the written tribute of Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku, who pastored the late David when he was a teenager, he recalled some moments during their J-Church camp.

Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku described the late son of the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), as a person who was always willing to volunteer himself.



“David didn’t mind being the experiment. He would always offer to take the initiative when I needed a volunteer. So he became my first keyboardist, my first worship leader, my first guitarist.



"My first option when I needed one of the children to lead prayer, the first hand to go up when I needed someone to compete in a ‘Sword Drill’ (‘Draw your sword’ as we affectionately called it),” he wrote.



He then described the moment the late David went into some kind of trance during a night where there was a strong move of the Holy Spirit.

“David was spiritual. He had the strangest of spiritual encounters. In the J-church camp we had in Kumasi, there was a night we had a very strong move of the Holy Spirit. As other children were having their own spiritual experiences, David was sitting in his chair clearly dazed and speaking to an invisible being.



“Every single one of us, the teachers, were confused. We could hear only one side of the conversation. We eventually got to know the other side of the story when everything had settled down.



“David explained how this giant golden figure had appeared to him explaining to him what he had been called to do. All we could hear was a little boy begging and saying, “Please, I am afraid, please, no…” he added.



Background: Death of David Heward-Mills

Dr. Heward-Mills passed on in the United States after a short illness.



The deceased was as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, for almost two years. He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.



Members of the church were formally informed of the passing via a circular that read in part: “It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.



“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.”

“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”



