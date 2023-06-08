The system in Ghana will compel you to have a girlfriend -Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has shed a light perspective on the phenomenon that often compels men to have extra relationships alongside their wives.

In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of Joy News on June 08, 2023, the finance minister, in a speech, emphasized that the systems in Ghana often compel men especially to have side partners aside from their wedded wives.



“The issue in Ghana for marriages is that somehow, the system compels you to have a girlfriend. And it’s a very difficult thing. So, what do you do? When the whole society is moving in that direction?” he asked.



The finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, however, proposed that defining one's spouse as a boyfriend or girlfriend could potentially resolve the perceived social challenge.



“Now if you are able to define your wife as your girlfriend, you’ve solved the problem.



“It looks like just a statement, but I think it’s the heart of fidelity and a good society. So, let's make our spouses our boyfriends and girlfriends and we will have solved Ghana’s problem,” he added to the amusement of the audience.

