The terrorists already among us – Saani

Adib Saani

A security analyst has belittled the approach of Ghana’s National Security apparatus toward fighting terrorism.

The security analyst is of the view that the fire-fighting approach will not help the country’s anti-terrorism efforts.



A more proactive approach, in his view, is necessary.



Mr Saani, who is the Executive Director of the Centre Human Security and Peace Building made his assertion on Monday, 23 May 2022 on Accra100.5FM’s mid-day news.



He said nothing better will come out of the security apparatus’ approach to fighting terrorism since it has already taken shape in the West African sub-region.



“We told them to focus on our borders and prevent the said attackers from entering; they took it for granted. Now, the government will have to spend a lot more money on vigilance in the country because the terrorists are already in the country”, he stressed.

“When some of us spoke about their approach toward the fight against terrorism in the country, they were quick to label us and further declare us enemies of the state”, Mr Saani bemoaned.



According to him, his critics said the issue of some Ghanaians engaged in terrorist attacks in the Sahel region was a non-starter and pointed out that the terrorism threat to Ghana has been lingering but the National Security operatives did not give a listening ear.



“Now, the reality is dawning on them and they have resorted to organising press conferences and issuing statements”, he said.



He warned Ghanaians to be on the lookout for people who come to their vicinity and start asking more questions about certain personalities.



He said people in public places who refuse to identify themselves upon inquiries must be closely watched.