The three top NPP officials who have been arrested under IGP Dampare

L-R: Abronye DC, Abdul-Munin Issah and Stephen Amoah

Dampare takes office in August 2021

He is hailed for breathing new life into the Police Service



Police arrest top NPP officials for various offences



There is a perception that politicians belonging to ruling parties have often gotten away with offences that will land opponents or critics of the government in trouble.



The number of times that pro-government politicians have been arrested or detained may be far and in between with the police almost always being blamed for bias in enforcing the law.

Since August 1, 2021; when Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare took office, a new wind has been blowing. Which wind has swept the criminals, Police officers, showbiz personalities and ‘shockingly’ lawmakers and recently a Metropolitan Chief Executive.



With the detention on February 15, 2022, of Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, GhanaWeb looks at three top officials of the ruling party to have been arrested under the current IGP.



Abronye DC arrested over false coup allegation



Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP is currently in Police grips after he honoured an invitation over alleged coup plans by former President John Dramani Mahama.

A police statement of February 15, stated that preliminary investigations into his allegation showed that there were “untrue and likely to occasion the breach of the peace.”



He has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and will be arraigned before the court on February 16.



Sekondi-Takoradi MCE arrested, charged



The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul-Mumin Issah was arrested on February 3, a day after he had a heated altercation with an inspector who was on traffic duties.

He appeared before a court on February 4 and was charged with among others traffic offences and threatening an official on duty, he was granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 with three sureties.



He has also been suspended by the Minister for Local Government on the instructions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The Western Regional Minister has been asked to act in his stead.



In a statement, Abdul-Mumin stressed his innocence in the exchanges stating that he will be vindicated in the fullness of time.



Nhyiaeso MP arrested for road traffic offense

Late last year, Police announced the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, for flouting road traffic regulations.



He was among a group of drivers netted during an operation on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, around the Airport By-Pass.



During the exercise, some V8 drivers including Dr Amoah were arrested for the offences of careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction among others, a Graphic report noted.



He has subsequently been arraigned before a court.