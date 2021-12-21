The thumb of delegates will determine our flagbearer – Movement for Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Chairman of the movement for Bawumia, Duncan Opoku Boateng (Bombay) says no amount of chant and praise can determine the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He indicated that the next flagbearer of the NPP and President of Ghana will be a decision that will be left for the delegates of the party to determine. “The decision on who we elect as the next flagbearer and President of Ghana is in the thumb of delegates.”



On his accord, the party’s delegates conference held in the Ashanti Region over the weekend is proof enough on whom they (delegates) want to lead the party in the 2024 general elections as flagbearer.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawmia was welcomed with groundbreaking applause during the NPP delegates conference held over the weekend. This applause has sent across indications he might be the next flagbearer of the party which some disagree.



“There is nothing like a planned action for what happened on Sunday during the delegates conference. The vice president didn’t use any strategy to gain the support of delegates. They supported him because he is the right man for the job and he is the person they all wish to lead the party as flagbearer in 2024. Dr. Bawumia received the support of all delegates, the entire stadium boomed with support for the Veep and that speaks volumes,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.

In recent times, some Ghanaians have expressed views on the 2024 elections and related topics such as flagbearers and who are well-positioned to win the election.



In the political parties, there have been debates on who is set to be the next flagbearer. For example, in the NPP, there has been discussion on who is fit to ‘break the eight’ for the party to retain power.



While some have supported Vice President Bawumia for the flagbearership position, some have thrown their weight behind Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten.