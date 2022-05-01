37
Menu
News

The top five spenders at Asamoah Gyan's 'LeGYANdary' book launch

Video Archive
Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 'LeGyandary', a book that scripts the life of Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan was launched on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

According to Gyan, the book captures his career, the told and untold story during his time with the Black Stars, and other aspects of his life.

He is the first active Ghanaian footballer to document his life in a book. The book had a mad rush during its launch at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who officially launched the book was gifted a copy that paved way for bidders to make their bids and grab a copy of the first 50 that was sold at the event.

Here is a list of the first 5 people who bought the first five copies auctioned

Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The CEO of Special Group of Companies and the Chairman of the book launch was the first buyer, purchasing the first auctioned copy for GH¢100,000.

Kennedy Agyepong

The member of Parliament for Assin Central also made a bid of GH¢100,000 to take the second copy.

Freedom Jacob Ceaser

The Ghanaian business mogul also made a bid of GH¢50,000 to take the third copy.

Tony Oteng Gyasi

The former Minister for Tourism was the fourth person to purchase the fourth auctioned copy at the cost of GH¢20,000.

Nana Afua Krobea Asante

The CEO of Azmera restaurant was the fifth person to purchase the sixth copy in general which is the last copy of the five auctioned copies.

TWI NEWS

Other prominent people who bought the book on the night include Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku (GH¢50,000), Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen (GH¢10,000), CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Aponsah (GH¢ 10,000) and a host of others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss
Related Articles: