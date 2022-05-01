The top five spenders at Asamoah Gyan's 'LeGYANdary' book launch

The 'LeGyandary', a book that scripts the life of Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan was launched on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

According to Gyan, the book captures his career, the told and untold story during his time with the Black Stars, and other aspects of his life.



He is the first active Ghanaian footballer to document his life in a book. The book had a mad rush during its launch at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who officially launched the book was gifted a copy that paved way for bidders to make their bids and grab a copy of the first 50 that was sold at the event.



Here is a list of the first 5 people who bought the first five copies auctioned



Ernest Ofori Sarpong



The CEO of Special Group of Companies and the Chairman of the book launch was the first buyer, purchasing the first auctioned copy for GH¢100,000.

Kennedy Agyepong



The member of Parliament for Assin Central also made a bid of GH¢100,000 to take the second copy.



Freedom Jacob Ceaser



The Ghanaian business mogul also made a bid of GH¢50,000 to take the third copy.



Tony Oteng Gyasi



The former Minister for Tourism was the fourth person to purchase the fourth auctioned copy at the cost of GH¢20,000.

Nana Afua Krobea Asante



The CEO of Azmera restaurant was the fifth person to purchase the sixth copy in general which is the last copy of the five auctioned copies.



TWI NEWS



Other prominent people who bought the book on the night include Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku (GH¢50,000), Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen (GH¢10,000), CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Aponsah (GH¢ 10,000) and a host of others.



