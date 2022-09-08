8
The twin brothers who broke barriers with First-Class at Legon Law School

Peter Paul UG Twins 1 Peter and Paul Korsi Simpson both graduated with a First-Class honours

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One is named Peter, the other Paul; the twin brothers were among some 7 top students in this year’s batch of First-Class listed law school graduates from the University of Ghana–Legon.

Peter Korsi Simpson and Paul Korsi Simpson were 2 of the best who joined 5 others; Diana Amoanimaa Yeboah, James Quartey, Miriam Selinam Tsri, Joy Naa Atswei Ashirife and Davina Seyram Gbedy to be awarded First-Class honours degrees for the 2022 Class.

The twin brothers appear to have pursued the same career paths, having attended the same institutions at all levels.

The two, both past students of Bishop Herman College and both pursued courses in Land Economy, gaining a Bachelor of Science Degree each from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

They both also pursued courses at the Ghana Institution of Surveyors and are Chartered Surveyors.

Peter and Paul also have Master of Science in Environment and Sustainable Development from the University College London (UCL).

In a post by the UG Law Students’ Union on Twitter, both twins indicated their aspirations. While Peter aspires to ‘establish the largest law and valuation practice in Ghana and become a justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Paul indicated that he aspires to be the best version of himself.

Meanwhile, Davina Seyram Gbedy was valedictorian of the 2022 Batch of Law School Graduates.

Below is the post by the University of Ghana Law Students’ Union that details the profiles of the twin brothers and 5 other First-Class graduates from the Law School - 2022 Class:





