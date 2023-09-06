The two people who have ‘decided’ NPP's final 4 for its November 4 flagbearer race

Alan Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko have withdrawn from the NPP flagbearer race

The popularity of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has experienced some major spikes in recent months for several reasons; much beyond things like its performance as a government or with its handling of the economy.

Right from the start of the year, a number of major resignations from notable ministers who eventually expressed their hopes to run for the vacant position of flagbearer of the NPP, to a very competitive campaigning process, and then the decider of the final set of candidates to contest in the delegates congress of November 4, the party has surely been in a comfortable place in terms of its popularity.



But more eventful have been the incidences that characterized the August 26, 2023, Special Delegates Conference, which is a special provision of the NPP to allow for a shortlisting of candidates to only 5, in the instance the number exceeds.



And when the elections were decided on that Saturday, it has led to, perhaps, a few things that many did not expect: two major candidates have withdrawn from the race.



No clear 5th position winner:



At the end of polls on Saturday, August 26, 2023, following the Special Delegates Conference, it emerged that the position of the fifth candidate after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, and Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, in that order, was not clearly decided.



In a tie position, Boakye Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy; and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament for Ashanti Mampong, each scored 9 votes.



As announced by Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee of the NPP, there would have to be another election to decide the fate of either of the two men a week after (September 2).



He, however, indicated that should either of the two men concede defeat, the other candidate would automatically join the other 4 to make up the final 5 to contest in the November 4 congress.



Boakye Agyarko withdraws from race:



But in an August 31, 2023, statement, Boakye Agyarko, announced his decision to withdraw from the party’s special run-off election scheduled for September 2, 2023.

According to him, the decision by the party’s Presidential Elections Committee to limit the number of persons to vote in run-off between himself and Francis Addai-Nimoh, contravenes the party’s constitution and guidelines outlined for the election.



“It is totally unacceptable to me that such an unconstitutional act can be perpetuated on the altar of expediency. Am I to surmise that the party did not know the cost implication?



"It is unconscionable that the rules of the game will be changed midstream. Rules and regulations that are flip-flopped in such a manner is only detrimental to fair play and justice,” he said in the statement.



He further noted that "It is a clear violation of the party's constitution and the guidelines for the Special Electoral college. It is an unconstitutional act which I cannot allow myself to be associated with.



“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon process, and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September, 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision.



“I THEREFORE, RESPECTFULLY, SERVE THIS NOTICE TO REFRAIN FROM SUCH A CONTEST.”



Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP flagbearer race:



With what should have been a clear 5-candidate list now finally decided, following the withdrawal of Boakye Agyarko, another major blow was dealt to the party.



Alan Kyerematen, one of the biggest favourites of the New Patriotic Party, also withdrew from the race.



In his statement dated September 5, 2023, Alan Kyerematen cited the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates Conference, among others as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.

The announcement confirmed earlier reports that the former Minister of Trade planned on stepping down when he scheduled a press conference on the afternoon of the same day his statement was issued.



"After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant.



"The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations,” the statement said.



It added that "The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party. In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable.



"I am committed to, and value the safety of those who work with me and for me, and I will always fight for their interest."



November 4 decided:



Currently, although the New Patriotic Party (NPP) went into the Special Delegates Conference with a hope of deciding the final 5 people to go into the November 4 congress, it has been left with only 4 candidates.



The four: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana; Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture; and Francis Addai-Nimoh, former MP for Ashanti Mampong; barring any more surprises, will be on the ballots for the elections of November that will decide who becomes the flagbearer of the ruling party.



That candidate will lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections as its presidential candidate.



Who will it be, or should the general public expect even more surprises from the camp of the NPP?

