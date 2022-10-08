The ‘unwelcomed intrusion’ that pushed Anas from working with CID on galamsey investigation

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is a celebrated undercover journalist who exposed activities in galamsey

Undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has revealed details on why he backed down on an earlier decision to involve the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in his galamsey investigation.

This was contained in a statement by the celebrated journalist, who is also the owner of Tiger Eye PI, over his 2019 documentary dubbed “Galamsey Fraud part 1.”



The investigation, which looked at the rot in the galamsey menace and how some top government officials were involved in it, also implicated a former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue.



According to the statement, any claim that runs contrary to what the company said was without merit as Charles Bissue was caught engaged in bribery and corruption.



In a statement dated October 7, the owner of Tiger Eye PI said the documentary which was carried out on “truth, facts and audio-evidence,” was sent to the CID as a way of getting their blessing on it before it was aired.



However, the statement added, something fishy happened along the way that got the team to back out from seeking the help of the police investigators.

“While investigations were ongoing under the OSP, we noticed a parallel investigation (an unwelcomed intrusion) was opened by the Tiwaah Addo Danquah-led CID on the back of a so-called complaint from the Chairman of the IMCIM, Prof. Frimpong Boateng, which generated enormous public opprobrium



“Tiger Eye, sensing a fishy move had been designed to undermine the investigations of the OSP, took a decision not to collaborate with the CID since the same would have amounted to duplication of effort and a waste of precious resources, especially so when we suspected the whole CID intrusion was a smokescreen. Therefore, the so-called CID report which Mr. Bissue always hurriedly likes to bask in had no inputs from Tiger Eve who were the sole authors of the Galamsey Fraud investigations, and so, Tiger Eye considers the said report as a white-washing antic with no credibility,” the statement said.



Also in the statement, Tiger Eye PI’s Anas Aremeyaw Anas insisted that its 2019 documentary was nothing but the true representation of what transpired.



“Tiger Eye’s position, conduct and approach to all investigations are based on truth, facts and audio-visual evidence. Tiger Eye affirms and maintains its investigations and conclusion on the Galamsey Fraud documentary about Mr. Charles Bissue and other staff at the dissolved IMCIM. Any claims or allegations to the contrary are false and without merit.

“Mr. Charles Bissue engaged in bribery and corruption and Tiger Eye uncovered this in the form of audio-visual evidence when undercover journalists posed as owners of an abandoned mining company,” a part of the statement read.



Anas further refuted Charles Bissue’s claim that agents of Tiger Eye P.I demanded payment of monies in order not to air the documentary.



He maintained that it was a “figment of his imagination” for him to think that monies would be collected to sweep the documentary under the carpet to avoid his disgrace when it has already been advertised.



Read the full statement from Anas Aremeyaw Anas below:













