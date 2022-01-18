The use of 'military guards' by public office holders flawed – Expert

Adib Sani, Security analyst

Adib Sani, a Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, says aside from the President, Vice President and the Minister for Defence, all other public office holders do not need military guards.

This comment comes after the Ghana Armed Forces in a statement mentioned that it had withdrawn the services of four military personnel detailed to the office of the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin.



A letter signed by the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General NP Andoh, said the four officers did not go through the right processes before being attached to the Speaker’s office.



The officers include WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince.



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the statement said.

In an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Adib Sani, stated that the use of the military to guard public service holders is incorrect.



According to him, the military should only be used when the Police request for the services of the military in areas they deem fit.



“The whole Speaker and withdrawal of military officers issue is shrouded in confusion. As a security person, I have always opposed the use of the military as security personnel for public service holders. Aside from the President, Vice President and the Minister for Defence, all other public office holders do not need military guards,” Adib Sani told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.