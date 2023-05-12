The way is now clear for us to supervise NDC primaries – Electoral Commission

EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced that it will be resuming its role in overseeing the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The decision follows the withdrawal of an application for an interlocutory injunction filed by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Mr. Edgar Asamoah Boateng, which sought to restrain the Electoral Commission from conducting the primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.



In its statement, the EC said, "Following the discontinuance of the Application for Injunction seeking to restrain the Electoral Commission from conducting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Primaries by the applicants, namely Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Mr. Edgar Asamoah Boateng, all legal barriers have been removed and the way is now clear for the Electoral Commission to supervise the conduct of the NDC Primaries slated for Saturday 13th May 2023."



The Commission added that it had already held meetings with the NDC leadership to finalize the modalities for the elections, and arrangements were being put in place to ensure a credible and transparent process.



The EC statement signed by chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the process is conducted in a manner that upholds the principles of transparency and accountability and strengthens Ghana's democratic fabric.



The NDC on Saturday will be electing presidential and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The threat of an injunction against the exercise nearly altered the plans of the party, however the plaintiffs on Friday morning informed an Accra High Court of their decision to withdraw the suit.



General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has since announced that the party is committed to working with the EC to ensure a successful primary.



