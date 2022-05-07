‘The whole country has lost an illustrious politician’– Cletus Avoka reacts to Ndebugre’s death

Former Zebilla MP, John Ndebugre

John Ndebugre was a brilliant lawyer, Avoka

Cletus Avoka eulogises Ndebugre



PNC's John Ndebugre dies at 72



Zebilla MP, Cletus Avoka has described private legal practitioner, John Ndebugre, who passed away on May 6, as one of Ghana’s extraordinary legal brains and politicians.



According to the Member of Parliament, Ghana has lost a great person who was committed and dedicated to the development of the country.



“All those who know him can testify to his ability. He is very forthright. He has a lot of passion for what he does and what he believes in. He is a brilliant lawyer. I think the whole country has lost an illustrious politician,” Mr Avoka is quoted by citinewsroom.com.



Cletus Avoka said that he had known Ndebugre since 1980 at the Navrongo Senior High School where they both schooled and become good friends.

The death of the former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Akparibo Ndebugre, was announced on Friday, May 6, 2022.



According to reports, the former Peoples National Convention (PNC) MP died at the age of 72, after a short illness.



He is said to have died at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.



The former MP, who was a lawyer by profession, was married and had four children, the report added.



About John Akparibo Ndebugre



John Akparibo Ndebugre was a Ghanaian politician of the Republic of Ghana.