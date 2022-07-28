The whole world is watching how Adwoa Safo's case will end – Deputy Minority Whip

The Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim, has stated that in the matter of the decision being made by parliament on Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been absent for a prolonged time, they must be careful because the world awaits how they handle it.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Thursday, July 28, 2022, as the house considered a motion to declare the seat of the MP for Dome Kwabenya vacant, the deputy whip, who is also the MP for Banda, said that they must be careful not to set precedence they cannot follow through.



“I came to meet seniors in this House including your good self and the Chairman of the Business Committee. Mr. Speaker, whatever we are doing, is what the Ghanaian public is learning from. And it’s good that we’ve been told that this is not the first time a Privileges Committee’s report has come to this floor.



“And Mr. Speaker, if you may consider, the first day you did the referral, there were objections. So, because of that, the whole world is watching how this case will end,” he stated.



Parliament is expected to recess after Thursday’s sitting.



