The wise men in judges’ cloaks know what to do – Kofi Bentil on Assin North MP’s court case

Kofi Bentil is Vice President of Imani Africa

Assin North MP in court for civil, criminal charges

Kofi Bentil urges courts to be mindful in the hearing of the case



Decisions taken in court have outside consequences, Kofi Bentil



Vice president of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has expressed confidence in the court’s ability to deliver good judgement in the ongoing case against lawmaker James Gyakye Quayson.



The Member of Parliament for Assin North is currently facing civil and criminal charges before the Supreme and High Courts.



Whilst his position as MP is being contested, he has also been charged by the Attorney General’s office for "deceit of public officer", contrary to section 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29); forgery of passport or travel certificate, contrary to section 15(1)(b) of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155); knowingly making a false statutory declaration, contrary to section 5 of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971 (Act 389) among others.

Reacting to this on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Kofi Bentil admonished the judges to be circumspect in the hearing of the case and delivery of judgement so as to avoid playing into the hands of some political elements who may have parochial interests in the case.



“Whatever happens in the court has a political repercussion outside the court. In this case, there is a political issue playing out and the effect of what is done in the court, rightly so, will have a clear political effect.



"Our courts must be mindful of the effects of their actions and inactions and be careful that their actions do not play into the hands of the politicians and if they so wish it to be, let it be,” he said.



Kofi Bentil however reiterated his confidence in the judicial system, indicating that he is certain the right thing will be done as far as the case is concerned.



“We are all watching and we know what is going on. The judges live in this country, they know what is going on, Gary and his colleagues have a right to pursue what they are pursuing, the NDC has the right to complain that why have you waited all this time but at the end of the day, I still have faith in our courts... The wise men in judges’ cloaks know what to do,” he added.