‘The word of God will manifest’ – Kennedy Agyapong leads Ayawaso West NPP members to chant

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is yet to officially lift the ban on campaigns ahead of its flagbearer elections, but some prospective candidates and their supporters are in full campaign mode.

A video shared by Oman Channel, YouTube TV outlet, and sighted by GhanaWeb, shows the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong during an interaction with the party’s delegates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.



Kennedy Agyapong, considered a frontrunner in the election is heard requesting the delegates to join him chant a song that alludes that his victory has already been affirmed by God.



“Before I start, please sing this song for me. 'The word of God will manifest, hallelujah'!” he set the tone as the delegates present joined him in chanting away in Twi.



Later in the video, the MP is heard selling his bid and message to the delegates of the party.



The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Vice President Dr Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Francis Addai-Nimoh have all declared their intent to contest in the elections.



The outspoken MP, goes on to entreat the delegates against allowing their choice to be determined by persons in leadership or influential positions within the party.

