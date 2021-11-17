‘The word politics or politician sounds sour in the mouths of many Ghanaians’ – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Ghanaians are unhappy about politics and with politicians

Parliament must play its role as the last hope of the people



These are views expressed by Speaker Alban Bagbin



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has observed that Ghanaians are unhappy about politics and politicians.



Using the analogy of taste, Bagbin said on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, that many Ghanaians have a sour taste in their mouths when it comes to ‘politics and politicians.”



He, therefore, tasked Parliament to see itself as the hope of the people and to work to lift the spirits of the citizenry.

“I can tell you that the word politics or politician now sounds so sour in the mouths of many Ghanaians. They don’t want to hear it at all but we cannot do without it.



“What do we do to bring up the spirits of the people? So Parliament is the hope and we cannot afford to fail the people of Ghana. So whiles these factors are very important, I think there is the need for us to go beyond that,” he stressed.







He was speaking ahead of the presentation of the 2022 budget statement before Parliament today by the Finance and Economic Planning Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.



The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 (3) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, (Act 921).

The budget, which is termed as the most anticipated budget in Ghana’s history is said to focus on expanding Ghana’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Ministry of Finance, ahead of the budget reading in a statement hinted that the budget will among other things dwell on “creating a climate-friendly entrepreneurial state to address unemployment and import substitution.”



It also mentioned the “digitalisation of the economy, skills development and entrepreneurship as among the key issues in the presentation.”



Ken Ofori-Atta in a Joy News report monitored by GhanaWeb stated that the government of Ghana is committed to putting in place those measures that will help deal with the unemployment situation in the country as well as recent challenges with the employment of fresh graduates for the public sector.