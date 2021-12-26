The works of Desmond Tutu to promote tolerance and peace will remain – Annoh-Dompreh

Late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The Majority Chief Whip in Ghana’s Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has eulogized the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, saying his works to promote tolerance and peace will remain.

In a tweet, Mr Annoh-Dompreh who is also lawmaker for Nsawam Adoagyiri said “The death of great men, even when they have lived a long life, leaves one with a sense of shock. Archbishop Desmond Tutu is one of such people. And while he goes home, his works to promote tolerance and peace will remain.”



The Nobel Peace Prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.



President Cyril Ramaphosa said the churchman’s death marked “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans”.



Archbishop Tutu had helped bequeath “a liberated South Africa,” he added.



Tutu was one of the country’s best-known figures at home and abroad.

A contemporary of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, he was was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.



He was awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system.



Tutu’s death comes just weeks after that of South Africa’s last apartheid-era president, FW de Clerk, who died at the age of 85.



President Ramaphosa said Tutu was “an iconic spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights campaigner”.



He described him as “a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.”

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.”



The Nelson Mandela Foundation was among those paying tributes, saying Tutu’s “contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies.”



He was an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. A shepherd.”





Known affectionately as The Arch, Tutu was instantly recognisable, with his purple clerical robes, cheery demeanour and almost constant smile.

He was not afraid to show his emotions in public, including memorably laughing and dancing at the opening ceremony of the football World Cup in South Africa in 2010.



Despite his popularity though he was not a man who was loved by all. He was very critical of the government in the post-apartheid era, when, at times, he felt it was misrepresenting South Africa.



Ordained as a priest in 1960, he went on to serve as bishop of Lesotho from 1976-78, assistant bishop of Johannesburg and rector of a parish in Soweto. He became Bishop of Johannesburg in 1985, and was appointed the first black Archbishop of Cape Town the following year. He used his high-profile role to speak out against oppression of black people in his home country, always saying his motives were religious and not political.



After Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994, Tutu was appointed by him to a Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up to investigate crimes committed by both whites and blacks during the apartheid era.



He was also credited with coining the term Rainbow Nation to describe the ethnic mix of post-apartheid South Africa, but in his latter years he expressed regret that the nation had not coalesced in the way in which he had dreamt.

3news.com|Ghana with additional files from the BBC