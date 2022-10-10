3
The world doesn’t have the luxury to pick and choose which crises to fix – Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo With UNESCO Board President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with UNESCO board

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo today, Monday, 10 October 2022, addressed the 215th Session of the Executive Board of UNESCO.

He indicated in his remarks that the world does not have the luxury to pick and choose which crises to fix.

“At this moment, we cannot pick and choose between funding guns and education. We cannot pick and choose between the interests of the present generation and the future of our girls and boys. We cannot choose geopolitical concerns over preserving our cherished cultural heritages, lest we perish universally,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

He noted that unfortunately, due to global instability, education has become one of many competing priorities of domestic budgets.

As the recently appointed Domestic Financing champion of the Global Partnership for Education, he sought the co-operation and support of UNESCO to work towards developing sustainable homegrown financial solutions, “so we can develop the educational system for the future we want in our various countries.”

Nana Akufo-Addo urged member-states of UNESCO, to ensure that education remains a priority in their common development agenda.

