The world will not be destroyed even after rapture – Prophet Gabriel Twumasi emphasizes

According to the Prophet, the rapture will be a change in leadership

Senior Prophet and Founder of Universal Christ Church, Prophet Gabriel Twumasi, has disclosed that the world will not be destroyed like we have been made to believe even after the rapture takes place.

According to him, the rapture is going to take place not to destroy the world but rather to change the rulership of the world.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii shared, “The rapture has been misinterpreted to us. It is not going to destroy the world but rather change the authority and put new ones in place”.



He explained that the only reason why it will cause distraction is because those in authority will not want to leave for new people to take over hence, it will cause some sort of distraction.

“God will not destroy the world he took his time to create, including the stars and everything we see in it. One star as tiny as we see it in the sky is bigger than this earth” he revealed.



He advised that, we take our time to read and understand the word of God as well as gain knowledge from reading other books and stop the deceit because “it is unnecessary and it is causing fear in the lives of others and preventing them from living their lives”.