The worst form of rule is minority rule - Owusu Amankwah

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah has said the worst form of rule in a democratic state is a minority rule.

For this reason, he has asked Ghanaians to stop discussing issues of a coup or give it any prominence.



The best form of democracy he noted is majority rule hence we should not allow a few greedy individuals to oust any democratic and validly elected president.



He said, a coup only brings anarchy, instability, confusion, and violence. We should not allow a few to outs a government”.

The former legislator said we must allow the constitution to function because a coup does not justify good governance.



“We should not glorify coup. It should not be an option. We must uphold the constitution and allow elected officers to finish their terms. If you are against a government, wait for an election and vote for them out,” he added.



“Who told you when a government is ousted, those who led the coup will provide better leadership? A coup does not guarantee better leadership. We do not need a coup to remove a government.”