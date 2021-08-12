The youth is Ghana's greatest resource - Mustapha Ussif

Mr Ussif was speaking at the opening of the 2021 International Youth Day at the University of Ghana

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has on the occasion of International Youth Day, saluted the youth for their immense contribution to the development of Ghana.

Speaking at the opening of the 2021 International Youth Day at the University of Ghana in Accra on Thursday, the Minister said the youth is the nation's biggest resource, hence the government's focus on numerous youth-centred interventions aimed at harnessing the potentials of the youth.



"H.E the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, strongly believes that the youth form a critical component and a pivot around which our nation’s transformational agenda must revolve. This ladies and gentlemen is evidenced by the many cross-cutting interventions initiated including programmes for agriculture development," Mustapha Ussif noted.



"I want to reiterate that the youth of our country is the greatest resource we have. They are the solution to the numerous challenges in our country. It is precisely the reason why the government has rolled out several youth programmes such as the following to empower the youth to take their destiny into their own hands and create their own jobs, create income and create wealth,"

"Youth in Agriculture under the AgricSector Initiative 1 billion Ghana Cedis Ghana Care Programme, NEIP-National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Programme, 200 million dollars Ghana Job and Skills Development Programme under COTVET, Introduction of free Senior High School Policy, just to mention a few."



Hon. Mustapha urged the youth to seize opportunities in these initiatives and other entrepreneurial programmes by the government, which he said are reducing the unemployment rate of the country.



With the global theme for the 2021 International Youth Day centred on agriculture, Hon. Ussif also urged the youth to embrace the government's initiatives in the agric sector and venture into modern farming, aided by technology.