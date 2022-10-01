The youth truly cannot lead Ghana – Ernesto Yeboah backs KT Hammond

Leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, has thrown his weight behind Adansi Asokwa legislator, Kobina Tahir Hammond’s condemnation of the Ghanaian youth.

Adansi-Asokwa MP Kobina Tahir Hammond had earlier said those who booed President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra cannot even lead the country if given the opportunity.



According to him, the jeers from the audience were a sign of disrespect which should not have happened.



Admitting comments from the legislator is harsh and painful, he however says “his comments are not wrong. When you see the youth and ask them who the alternative is apart from the NPP and NDC, they will tell you there is no one. They will tell you we have to vote for either the NPP or NDC,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



The advocate advised the Ghanaian youth to take a cue from KT Hammond’s statement and vote both parties out of power in 2024.

“But if we vote either of them into office then, what KT Hammond said is true and the youth is truly dumb. We need to have that conversation and move them out of power.”



Ernesto Yeboah believes Ghanaian youth will only enjoy the respect of politicians if they show they can govern.



“The first point to show that we can govern is that we should go for power. Until we start talking about power, KT Hammond, the NPP and NDC will never respect us,” the freedom fighter said.



