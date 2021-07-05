The youths in Ghana are not tools for violence - Activist cautions

Youth activist, Mr. Isaac Bonsu

Source: Josephine Acheampomaa, Contributor

Mr. Isaac Bonsu, popularly known as IB, has charged the youth to harness their potentials as future leaders and not to allow themselves to foment trouble in the country.

IB Speaking at a youth forum organized over the weekend in Kumasi, bemoaned the situation where political actors are now gradually reducing the Ghanaian youth's ability to contribute to Nation building to only causing trouble and mayhem.



The youth he opined, are more capable of taking up leadership roles and excelling hence opportunities must be made available. Instead of harnessing the potentials of these hungry for success youth, these political actors are rather exploiting them for their parochial political interests



He cited an example of the current unfortunate situation at Ejura which should rather be looked at in the national interest has taken a political dimension with the opposition party (NDC) capitalizing on it to incite the youth against the government.

A situation he intimated has no positive benefit on the lives of these youth who are asked to cause mayhem for some political expediency but rather the consequential factors could be broken limbs, loss of lives etc.



Interestingly, he retorted, “Why didn't the NDC as a party issue a statement on the recent incident involving a police officer who was shot and killed in a bullion van by armed robbers but instead has issued a statement on the death of Matcho Kaaka? The planned demonstration in that regard is a testament to the fact that it’s always politics as far as these leaders are concerned”



He advised that the youth should take their destiny into their own hands and chart a positive cause for themselves and not allow these leaders to use and see them as being only good tools for violence.