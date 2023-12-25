Theft and other crimes have reduced since you took over – Kantamanto traders to IGP

IGP Dampare

Leadership Kantamanto used Clothing Sellers Association has commended the Inspector General of Police, Goerge Akuffo Damapre and the Ghana Police Service.

According to the leadership and traders, they have experienced enhanced security at their market following new security measures put in place by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



They further revealed that theft and other associated crimes have greatly reduced.



They attributed this to the new security arrangements put in place by the Inspector-General.



This came up when the Police boss and leadership of the Service engaged with the traders and leadership.

“You’re indeed a man of your word. When we visited you at the headquarters and discussed our concerns regarding security you gave us your word that you were going to act on and true to your words you have done so. Since then, we have felt the difference in the security situation.



“Even though as humans we want more to be done, we can confidently say that you have resolved the challenge that brought us to you and we are grateful,” Chairman of the Kantamanto used cloth sellers association Michael Oppong said



Responding, the IGP said “I came for your feedback on what we are doing right and what you want us to change because we are your servants and we must ensure that you feel safe. So far we have met a lot of groups on their security concerns and most of them, as you have testified, have been addressed.



“Today we are here as your servants and we want to visit you and commend you first on the hard work you’re doing for this country, we want to wish you Merry Christmas and finally we want to listen to you on all your security concerns,” the IGP said.