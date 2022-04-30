Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo govt

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has expressed displeasure at the state of the country under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He asserted that the current leadership is making intentional efforts at eroding the progress made by the country in its democratic dispensation.



“There is a deliberate effort by Nana Akufo-Addo to roll back the democratic regime we have gained as a country,” he opined.



Speaking at the 4th summit of the NDC Professionals Forum in Kumasi on Friday, April 29, 2022, he averred that the “behaviour of this current administration, mimics the behaviour of brutal dictatorship”.

Taking into consideration some ‘unclear’ activities of the current government, he dared the government to dispute the validity of his claim of misappropriation of COVID-19 funds by allowing an independent forensic audit to probe how COVID-19 funds were appropriated.



John Dramani Mahama had earlier accused the government of diverting funds meant for salvaging situations during the peak of COVID-19 during a lecture at the Harvard Business School “…to make matters worse a pandemic windfall in excess of GHC 33bn which could have cushioned the economy remain unaudited and it is believed to have been used largely in a quest to win election 2020 at all cost,” he told participants.



“The only way you can prove me wrong and say that that money was not used for election 2020 is to allow an independent forensic audit into how the money was used,” he added.