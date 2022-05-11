2
Their time is up, they'll leave power soon - Jinapor on NPP amid E-Levy and 'dumsor'

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

NDC MP For Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor says Ghanaians are now “fed-up” with the Nana Addo-led NPP government.

He claimed the Nana Addo administration has lost focus and must be kicked out of office in the next election.

Mr Jinapor assured Ghanaians of his party’s plans to “change things” and make living a better one for all.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie' in an interview that, the excessive tax levies imposed on Ghanaians by the incumbent are “unreasonable”.

“We know their time is up,” he noted.

The NDC lawmaker was discussing recent issues in Ghana, mainly the commencement of the controversial E-levy and current power fluctuation across the country.

To him, “It’s an indication that they [NPP] will leave power”.

