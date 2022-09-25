'Them show showboy': Social media users mock Akufo-Addo after booing incident at event

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed by a section of the crowd that attended a global entertainment event held at the Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Thousands of patrons were at the venue to witness the Global Citizen festival which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.



The booing happened when he started his speech saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."



What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.



As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.

Akufo Addo after being booed on#GlobalCitizenFestival ￼ stage.???? pic.twitter.com/VuyJcC0955 — Vote John Mahama 2024 (@Onedem3) September 25, 2022

Bro AKUFO-ADDO is being booed off stage ???????????? — nii (@sickofacebook) September 24, 2022

Akufo Addo getting booed on stage during another one of his lying episodes at a global concert about climate change when he is the galamsey president is a very satisfying set up. My highlight of the whole event, sorry Ɔsha. — #abonsamcartoons (@brightackwerh) September 25, 2022

We've seen Presidents come & go. Saw their performance, when the pple no longer want them. We know when they are 'Lame Ducks' & disrespected by the pple. Exactly what's happening to Akufo Addo. Sorry he got booed at the Global Citizen jam. What a shame. https://t.co/PRTTdbSrUK — Jojo Bruce-Quansah (@BruceJojo) September 25, 2022

But Nana Addo getting booed at #GlobalCitizenFestival be someway. “Pa papa pa away” all come inside! — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) September 24, 2022

Them Boo your man ???? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 24, 2022









About the Global Citizen group and its festival



Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.



The voices of millions of Global Citizens around the world are driving lasting change towards sustainability, equality, and humanity by taking action every day.

The Global Citizen Festival started as a music festival where fans take actions to end extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets to attend.