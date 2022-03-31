There’s a general sense of anxiety in Ghana – Akufo-Addo acknowledges hardship

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has acknowledged that the people are Ghana are currently anxious.

“From my vantage point as President of the Republic, from the focused point as head of government, from the enviable position of a husband, a father and a grandfather, I know that there is a general sense of anxiety in our nation at the moment,” he said while addressing Parliament.



The President added that “The Ghanaian people are anxious about the economy, the cost of living, income levels, jobs for young people, and even about issues on which we all thought we had achieved a national consensus”.



On COVID-19, the President indicated that “The world before COVID now seems such a long time ago, and the trauma of a world ruled by a pandemic has changed all our perspectives. Back in March 2020 when the first cases of COVID hit our country, we and the rest of the world were in unchartered territory, fear and sheer terror gripped our land. Probably, to future generations, it will look quite obvious what should have been done, but, two years ago, it felt like we had fallen into a dark, malicious and terrifying abyss”.

He noted that although experts predicted doom for Africa of which Ghana is a part of, the pandemic reinforced why Ghana needs to be self-sufficient.



“This pandemic exposed other shortcomings of our country, which have, undoubtedly, contributed to the anxieties that have befallen the nation. Agenda 111 was born out of this necessity to address some of these shortcomings. At the normal rate of growth, we are not likely to make up the deficit in our health facilities infrastructure for a very long time. Hence, the need for a special, dedicated programme of infrastructural development.”