There are 1000s of Cecilia Dapaahs in Ghana - Atik Mohammed claims

The name Cecilia Dapaah in today's Ghana may not just be a household name but a name unfortunately associated with persons who keep huge currencies in their homes.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah is currently the topic for discussion on the airwaves and on the lips of Ghanaians after news that her two house helps had thieved 1 million dollars, 300,000 euros and millions of cedis she had stashed in her house.



Many Ghanaians have questioned the source of the monies and also wondered how come Madam Cecilia Dapaah, who has resigned as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources due to reports on the incident, failed to save the monies in the bank.



She is under investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Tackling this issue which has gained the nickname "CeciliaGate", Atik Mohammed believed Madam Cecilia Dapaah is not the only person who keeps huge monies in the house.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, he intimated there are more people like her in the country, only that it is her matter that is presently on the chopping board.



"Do you think Ghanaians don't know there are thousand and one Cecilia Dapaahs in this country? There are a lot; she is not the only person hoarding money in her room," he said.



