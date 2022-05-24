‘There are Islamic interpretations that encourage certain extremist tendencies’ – Chief Imam spokesperson

The spokesperson of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

Islamic scholars who teach hard-line views should be monitored – Sheikh Shaibu

The spokesperson of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has said that some interpretations of the Islamic faith are likely to build hard-line views of the faith among some Muslims, particularly the youth.



Sheikh Shaibu said that some teachers of the Islamic faith who are aligned with the schools of thought which encourage radical inclinations must be found, monitored and encouraged to tone down their rhetoric, 3newroom.com reports.



According to him, the move is needed to ensure that young people are not swayed into buying into views that are likely to make them attack violently, as the country puts in measures to combat the threat of terrorism.



“There are interpretations or branches of Islamic interpretations that usually encourage or give a certain extremist tendencies to the young people who may open their arms and welcome terrorists when they come to our communities.

“Such scholars if there are, we should be able to find out and monitor what people are preaching so that if the preaching is the hot type that urges the young people to be radicalized then we target them and advise them to tone down the approach of their preaching and the type of interpretation they put on the Quranic text and the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad,” he is quoted to have said in a TV3 interview.



Sheikh Shaibu made these remarks on the back of threats of terrorist attacks in Ghana. As a result, the National Security Ministry has urged every Ghanaian to be vigilant and has called on faith-based organizations to institute security measures to avert acts of terrorism in the country.



In addition, the government through the Ministry of National Security has commenced the ‘See something, say something’ national security campaign against terrorism. The initiative encourages Ghanaians to inform the security apparatus of the country of any suspicious activity they come across.



