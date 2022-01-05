There are NPP members who disagree with E-levy – Nana Yaa Jantua

Wed, 5 Jan 2022 Source: kessbenonline.com
Nana Yaa Jantuah claims there are some members within the New Patriotic Party who are against the introduction of the E-levy.
According to the General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), some NPP members are strongly against the move for Electronic transactions to be taxed.
She reckons those members are not coming out to express their true stance on the E-levy subject because of political victimization.
She, however, failed to pinpoint any members of the New Patriotic Party who are against the E-levy when she made submissions on Kumasi-based Kessben FM.
Watch video below:
Source: kessbenonline.com
Related Articles:
- Reversal of 50% benchmark starts today
- Cameroonians fight their government over 0.2% Mobile Money tax
- 2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Country Profile - Zimbabwe
- ‘We must all sacrifice to support E-levy for national development’ - Dan Botwe
- The E-levy will be rejected again - Prophet Nigel hints
- Read all related articles