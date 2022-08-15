There are genuine suspicions of deliberate neglect – NPP Ashaiman executives write to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A coalition of New Patriotic Party executives within the Ahsaiman Constituency have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the lack of development in the area.

According to the executives of the ruling party, the benefits obtained by the people of the Ashaiman Constituency under the Akufo-Addo administration have largely been indirect and not through direct means.



“Your Excellency, the lacuna in our program implementation as a government in power is that the majority of the over 208,060 inhabitants in Ashaiman are merely indirect beneficiaries of most of our flagship programs. Many have not benefitted directly from free SHS, PFJ, 1D1F, amongst others,” they stated.



This, according to the group, has led to “genuine concerns and suspicions of deliberate neglect of the people of Ashaiman (for being an NDC ‘stronghold’) from government” projects, including the “Year of Roads.”



The executives pointed out what they say is an irony in some constituencies benefiting immensely from road projects while their constituency is yet to benefit from a major road project under the administration.



“Mr. President, we find it ironical that a district such as Hohoe, that only gave us 6, 462 votes in 2016 and 26,952 votes in 2020 has a superb layout of modern road network; whereas Ashaiman, a city adjacent the Tema Metropolis, that contributed 36,630 votes in 2016 and 41,506 votes in 2020 is left at the mercy of dust and rain,” they said.

Adducing data from previous elections, the NPP executives said Ashaiman, over the years, has contributed well to the presidential votes of the NPP and shows the potential of being annexed by the party if the government directs development to the area.



The executives, therefore, demanded of the president some infrastructure projects for Ashaiman, including fixing deplorable roads, construction of an AstroTurf, the opening of municipal offices for agencies such as the National Youth Authority, as well as the inclusion of Asahiaman constituents in MASLOC benefits.



