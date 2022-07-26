There are no shortcuts to anywhere, don’t be in a hurry - Amewu admonishes NUGS

Hohoe MP, John Peter Amewu

Source: GNA

Mr John Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe Constituency and Minister of Railway Development, has called on the youth not to be in a hurry “to get to the top” since there are no shortcuts to anywhere.

“Once you identify your talent, the next thing to do is to become patient and learn from successful leaders who have the same character and talent. Take your time, learn your talent, and examine the examples of future leaders with similar talents.”



Mr Amewu, addressing students from the St. Francis College of Education, Hohoe E.P Senior High School and the St. Teresa’s College of Education on leadership during the “NUGS Talk” maiden edition of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in Hohoe.



He said although some young people identified their talents early in life, it does not mean they were ready for the next level.



He said leadership was all about service, adding that it would be a misjudgement on part of the youth to have in mind that they would become leaders in order to lord over others.



Mr Amewu urged the youth to sometimes sacrifice their time, energy and financial resources for the people they were persevering to lead because the people they want to lead, were aspiring to derive some element of satisfaction from the leadership skills the leader identified.

He said although as youth leaders, they were bound to face challenges that could hinder the implementation of their dreams, it was imperative for them to explain themselves in an honest manner to regain the trust of their followers.



Mr Amewu said leadership thrived on trust hence it is important for leaders to exhibit trustworthy life and let their actions reflect their true intentions and they must also become passionate about their visions.



He said it was important for leaders to accept mistakes, take responsibility for their actions and must not apportion blames to their team members adding that leaders must be bold to take risks.



Mr James Etornam Flolu, Afadzato South District Chief Executive (DCE), noted that young people must take advantage of the job market and whatever they decided to do, they must execute it effectively.



He said they must not be pressured to do things they could not do, adding that “don’t be pressured to start entrepreneurship when you don’t know what it takes to start a business.”

Mr Flolu advised the youth to take advantage of government’s intervention programmes that aimed at developing the youth of the country and make good use of such interventions.



Mr Bright Aboagye Gyasi, the Press and Info Secretary, NUGS, noted that the Union was in collaboration with the National Security Ministry to sensitise their members to become aware of issues of national security and serve as ambassadors.



He said people were now engaged in many activities to the extent that they became unaware of security threats that may be around them.



Mr Gyasi said students must as a matter of urgency “say something when they see something” as well as alert security agencies in handling security-related issues nationwide.



NUGS Talk editions will be held nationwide to continue to provide a platform to bring on board seasoned speakers to inspire members of the Union to enhance their leadership dreams for the future.