There are over 300 university graduates in my constituency because of me – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong 4.png MP for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has said that he can boast of massive educational development in his constituency.

According to the lawmaker, a constituency that hitherto was without graduates can now boast of hundreds for them with the help of a scholarship scheme he introduced.

“In 2021, we couldn’t find people to employ for job vacancies. But with the scholarship programme I introduced, today let me request for 100 graduates, I’m going to get 300 from my constituency. I have educated a lot of people, educated a lot of families so family members have also bought into it.” Hon Kennedy Agyapong said this in an interview with NET 2 TV while he spoke about his achievement for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) both in the past and present.

“Going to school has now become a competition in the constituency. That is the leadership quality I have. I sacrifice my resources to make a difference”, he added.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong revealed in his interview that, he got the inspiration to help his constituents to educate them because he knew how poor they were and most of them could not afford to educate their children.

He also recounted how a brilliant boy in his time in their school could not continue his education because both parents were poor.

Kennedy Agyapong currently boasts of a Senior High School (SHS) he started in his constituency which according to him, is doing tremendously well when it comes to academics.

“I told myself with this opportunity as an MP, and knowing how serious educational problems are in my constituency, I will commit myself. If you to go to Assin Akonfide, I built six classrooms worth about GHC50,000. Today, it has been turned into Gyase Secondary School and for three consecutive years, some students are able to get aggregate 7 with As.” He noted.

