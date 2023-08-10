There are persistent efforts to increase quality of justice in Ghana — Chief Justice

Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

Source: GNA

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo says the judiciary’s persistent efforts continue to increase the quality of justice, though there is so much more that needs to be done.

She said apart from providing physical courts, expanding, and refining the rules of procedure with which they work, the Judicial Service was also working hard at instilling in their officers higher standards of ethical conduct.



The Chief Justice was speaking at the inauguration of the Ayensuano District Court at Kraboa Coaltar in the Eastern Region.



The Court house inaugurated is part of the nationwide construction of 100 Courthouses programme embarked upon by the government in 2020 to improve judicial infrastructure.



The facility has adequate office space for various Court functions, washrooms for Staff and Court Users, Male and Female Cells.



It also has solar power for essential loads, standby generator, and borehole to provide sustainable water supply and a dedicated space for Court Connected ADR, equipped with a Direct Transcription System to facilitate the adjudication process.

She said through training and Codes of Conduct, “we are demanding accountable service, independence from conflict of interest and integrity from all our officers around the country.”



She said justice was the quality of satisfaction that people must have, when they were given what they deserved in accordance with what the law relating their action or transaction had directed.



“As Ghana has grown as a society, regulations have been increasingly crafted to assist the less privileged in society to access justice through less complex rules of Court, automation of court services and provision of ADR facilities,” she said.



The Chief Justice said they were facilitating greater access to justice for the most vulnerable, including the physically challenged and those already incarcerated.



She said through the Court, “we will be able to ensure that fewer people contemplate the use of extra-judicial avenues of seeking redress and resolving disputes.”

Justice Torkornoo said through the Court, they could allow more and more people to see justice being dispensed at close range and thus build confidence for businesses and investment in property.



“Because when the rule of law is established in any society, it delivers another promise, apart from order and justice already discussed and that promise is a promise of prosperity and development,” she added.



She said the people were assured of the safety of their person and assets, they were assured of the stability of the environment in which they lived.



Madam Josepine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom, the District Chief Executive of Ayensuano District Assembly, said, “Our collective efforts have culminated in the establishment of this modern facility which is designed to promote effective justice delivery for our constituents.”



She said access to justice was a fundamental human right that every citizen deserves and “today we take a significant step in demonstrating our dedication to ensuring a fair and equitable justice system for all.”

She said this was deeply rooted in their commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the right of every citizen because a well-functioning and accessible justice system was the cornerstone of any thriving society, promoting trust, peace, stability, and social harmony.



The DCE said they could all attest to the fact that the socio-economic development of any society could not be advanced in the absence of the judiciary.



“Whilst the constitution enjoins the District Assembly to ensure ready access to courts for the promotion of justice, we are also expected to cooperate with the appropriate local security Agencies for the maintenance of security and public safety so that citizens can go out and conduct their daily activities without fear and panic,” she added.



She urged members of the community, government agencies, and civil society organizations in the district to collaborate with you in our quest to achieve justice for all.